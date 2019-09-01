Four CIT-U graduates top mechanical engineer board exams

MANILA — Four Cebu Institute of Technology-University graduates landed in the top 10 of the list of 3,928 passers of the mechanical engineer licensure examination given in August 2019.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), Lester Corpin Toledo from the Cebu Institute of Technology – University topped the list or the No. 1 spot with a rating of 94.65 percent.

The other three CIT-U topnotchers are Reginald Luther Orbiso Sinay, who placed third with a 93.95 percent score; Noel Christian Cabrera Dela Cerna, who took the seventh spot with a score of 93.05 percent; and Damacino Luna Sarte Jr., who landed in the 10th place with a score of 92.45 percent.

The other top 10 passers are:

Second placer Hutch Niño Valles from Bulacan State University – Malolos with 94.05 percent;

Fourth placer Caryl Patrick Evangelista Rivera from the University of Santo Tomas: 93.55 percent;

Fifth placer Ronnel Quejada Dellomes from Bulacan State University – Malolos: 93.40 percent;

Sixth placer Joseph Rene Carzano Omandac from Mapua University – Manila: 93.20 percent;

Seventh placer Andryx Lyndon Cruzate Martinez from the University of the Philippines – Diliman: 93 percent;

Ninth placer Patrick Luigi Colegio Tejada from Southern Luzon State University – Lucban: 92.80 percent;

And 10th placer Bien Emerson Faustino Victoria from Bulacan State University – Malolos: 92.45 percent.

The PRC said a total of 5,563 individuals took the exam which was given in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu City, Davao City, Lucena and Tacloban.

The full list of passers can be accessed here: Roll of successful examinees.

In another development, 59 of 137 examinees passed the certified plant mechanic licensure examination.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later, the PRC said. /atm