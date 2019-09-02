DepEd to issue ‘more precise’ guidelines on students’ homework policy

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) will soon release a “more precise” guideline on regulating the amount of homework given to students, Secretary Leonor Briones said Monday.

Briones stressed DepEd’s current guidelines state that no homework should be given on weekends, while teachers are advised to limit assignments during weekdays.

“The existing policy is no homework on weekends. But we are also encouraging our teachers to limit the homework during weekdays especially on particular subjects,” Briones said during a press conference.

“And we’re going to come out with additional guidelines, na magiging more precise ‘yung guidelines, on whatever homework teachers might impose during weekdays and on what subjects,” she added.

Briones earlier expressed support to the proposed no-homework policy from kindergarten to high school, saying it would help students achieve a school-life balance.

DepEd Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said researches state younger students should have lesser homework compared to older students and this will be indicated in the guidelines the agency will soon release.

“The strand is drafting a homework policy for DepEd. We will capture what the secretary has mentioned,” San Antonio said.

“The literature is saying that younger kids should have less and the kids in the higher grades like senior high school may be given more homework,” he added.

Several measures proposing a no-homework policy were filed at the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Deputy Speaker Evelina Escudero’s bill wants to eliminate homework and limit school activities to the campus while Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas’ bill wants to stop teachers from giving homework to students during the weekends. Senator Grace Poe has filed a similar bill to Vargas’. /jpv