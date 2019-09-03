Shooting alarm in Sitio Top Hills in Lahug

(Updated 11 a.m.) Cebu City, Philippines—A shooting alarm was reported in Sitio Top Hills, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Personnel from the Mabolo Police Station were responding to the alarm, as confirmed by Wilfredo Villarojo, communication operator of the station.

An ambulance from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office was also on its way to the area.

At press time, the victim has remained unidentified.

Police Staff Sergeant Mark Daclan, investigator on the case, said no one in the area can verify the identity of the man. /bmjo