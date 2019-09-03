DOE highlights role of transport sector in reducing oil consumption

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) projects that the transport sector would contribute 70% of the total reduction in oil consumption by 2040.

This was revealed by Michael Sinocruz, chief of DOE Energy Policy and Planning Bureau planning division, during the public consultation on the Philippine Energy Plan held at Hotel Elizabeth in Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City on Tuesday, September 3.

Sinocruz explained that this projection is based on DOE’s Clean Energy Scenario (CES) assumptions.

The CES assumptions include 10,000 megawatts additional renewable energy; the entry of coal and natural technologies; and additional 5,500 megawatts from other emerging technologies by 2040.

The DOE also projected an increase of 20% each for biodiesel and bioethanol blending also by 2040.

If this would be achieved, Sinocruz said the transport sector would contribute 70 percent of the total reduction in oil consumption by 2040.

CES assumes that oil products will account for only 25.8 percent of total energy supply mix by 2040.

Natural gas will account for 15.2% while renewables and other technologies will account for 34.3% and 5.9%, respectively.

On the other hand, coal will contribute 18.7% to the power generation mix.

From 2009 to December 2018, DOE has awarded 909 renewable energy projects with a potential capacity of 31,635 megawatts.

So far, Sinocruz said the installed capacity has reached 4,701 megawatts.

Hydropower and solar comprise the bulk of approved renewable energy projects at 474 and 263 projects, respectively.

The other approved projects include wind (73); biomass (60); geothermal (38); and ocean (1).

Meanwhile, 11 biodiesel producers are estimated to produce 574.9 million liters annually. Bioethanol production is estimated at 380.5 million liters each year. / celr

Editor’s note: Mr. Michael Sinocruz of the Department of Energy is not related to Irene Sino-Cruz, the writer of this article.