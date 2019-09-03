Asian Carriers Conference: Telecom players’ venue for collaboration

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —Telecommunications industry players need to establish greater collaboration to address increasing technological disruption, declining margins and fast-changing customer preferences.

Given these challenges, Katrina Luna-Abelarde, global president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), said the Asian Carriers Conference (ACC) served as a venue for collaboration among Asian telecom companies.

“The industry is now seeing a renewed focus on charting a fresh start,” said Luna-Abelarde, who also served as the conference chair.

She said the ACC, which started in 2004, ‘is here to stay.’

“We are committed to providing an inclusive platform for industry players to strengthen collaboration, redefine partner experiences and unlock opportunities that will create value,” Luna-Abelarde said during the ACC plenary session on Tuesday evening, September 3, at the Shangri-La’Mactan Resort and Spa.

The plenary session had two speakers: Nicklas Bergman, an investor and tech philosopher from Sweden, and Ishan Chatterjee, business development director for emerging markets APC of You Tube.

Disruptions

To prepare for technological disruptions, Bergman urged companies to analyze, assess and adapt.

He then cited five ways that companies could adapt to these disruptions.

These include the following:

(1) Challenge the existing industry, just like what Netflix and Uber did;

(2) Cannibalize own business. Netflix started as DVD rental company but transitioned to become an online video streaming platform;

(3) Create new business;

(4) Change the logic of an industry; and

(5) Create a need for a product or service.

Growth opportunities

On the other hand, Chatterjee identified the next billion Internet users comprising of people who have yet to access the internet.

He said these people would become first-time internet users if carriers would be able to offer more affordable services.

PLDT hosted the 15th Asian Carriers Conference.

According to Luna-Abelarde, around 1,000 participants from over 200 companies participated in this year’s event. / celr