PH may expect zero or one tropical cyclone in January – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Zero or one tropical cyclone will likely affect the country in January, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren told INQUIRER.net in a phone interview that if a tropical cyclone develops this month, it may make landfall in Southern Luzon or the Visayas.

“During January, landfalling is usually possible in Southern Luzon or Visayas,” she added.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Pagasa reported that no low-pressure area was being monitored.

The state weather bureau added that rains across most parts of the country would continue to be caused by the intertropical convergence zone, the shear line, and the northeast monsoon.

