Holiday road accidents now 529, 31% more vs 2023 – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 529 road incidents from December 22, 2024 up to 6 a.m. of January 1, 2025 — a 31 percent increase compared to the same period in the 2023 holiday season.

According to DOH, there are 33 new cases from December 31, 2024 up to January 1, 2025.

Despite the increase in the number of incidents, the death toll remains at six, including four who died due to motorcycle accidents.

DOH said 91 incidents were caused by motorists who drank alcoholic beverages before driving.

Majority of the incidents also involved motorcycles at 383, including 459 individuals who were not wearing helmets.

The DOH has reminded the public to use protective equipment like helmets for motorcycle riders and seatbelts for those inside cars and other vehicles.

Drunk driving

Motorists were also advised against driving while intoxicated or tired as it may result in lower concentration, leading to accidents.

The incidents recorded on January 1, 2025 were higher by 33 compared to DOH’s tally on Dec. 31, 2024 which was at 496.

Last December 20, Akbayan party-list Rep. Percival Cendaña asked colleagues in the House of Representatives to push for his bill which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

Under Cendaña’s House Bill No. 11220, car drivers and motorcycle riders will be barred from driving even if they are just “tipsy” or had small amounts of alcoholic drinks.

Tipsiness would be measured through random analysis of drivers through breathalyzers at toll booths, and possibly, outside areas where alcoholic beverages are sold. Some drivers would only need small amounts of alcohol in their blood to be impaired.

According to Cendaña, he only wants to ensure the safety of motorists and the commuting public, especially during the holiday season when alcoholic beverages are usually served during celebrations.

Data from Cendaña showed that from 2015 to 2019, there were 5,213 deaths out of the 18,735 deaths from road crashes in the Philippines that were deemed alcohol-related.

