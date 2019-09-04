Duterte to Faeldon: Resign immediately
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte asked on Wednesday for the resignation of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Nicanor Faeldon amid the controversy on the release of heinous crimes convicts on the basis of the good conduct time allowance law.
“I decided last night… I am demanding the resignation of Faeldon immediately,” the President said.
