Duterte to Faeldon: Resign immediately

By Darryl John Esguerra - INQUIRER.net |September 04,2019 - 07:10 PM

Bureau of Corrections Director General Nicanor Faeldon attends the Senate hearing on GCTA law on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Photo by CATHY MIRANDA / INQUIRER.net )

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte asked on Wednesday for the resignation of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Nicanor Faeldon amid the controversy on the release of heinous crimes convicts on the basis of the good conduct time allowance law.

“I decided last night… I am demanding the resignation of Faeldon immediately,” the President said.

