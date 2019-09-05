LOOK: Faeldon bids BuCor goodbye after dismissal

MANILA, Philippines – Sacked Bureau of Corrections chief Director General Nicanor Faeldon bid goodbye to BuCor personnel early Thursday morning after he was sacked by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Faeldon’s legal team said the dismissed BuCor chief, his wife, their 3-year old daughter and 1-year old son, left their quarters before 1 a.m.

“His final words to his staff – Do not cry, do not be sad, we were gifted with an opportunity to serve our country. Not everyone is given the gift to serve our country and people,” Faeldon’s legal team shared on Twitter.

President Duterte on Wednesday night fired Faeldon amid issues on the implementation of the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law which led to the release of thousands of persons convicted of heinous crimes.

Following his dismissal, Faeldon said he would “most humbly bow” to Duterte’s order.

“My commander-in-chief/appointing authority has spoken. I am a Marine and a Marine does as he is told,” Faeldon said in a statement. “I most humbly bow to my commander-in-chief’s order without any hard feelings,” he added. /gsg