Toledo Trojans shuts out Mindoro in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans etched a milestone on Wednesday night, April 2, by becoming only the second team in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) to score a sweep in a single round match of the ongoing All-Filipino Conference.

This is after the Trojans blanked the Mindoro Tamaraws, 21-0, winning every board across both the blitz and rapid rounds.

Leading the Toledo Trojans charge was FIDE Master (FM) Ellan Asuela, who defeated Adamah Fuentes in Board 1 in both formats.

READ:

He was backed by the exceptional performances of International Master (IM) Joel Banawa, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, Carlos Edgardo Garma, Allan Pason, Diego Abraham Caparino, Christopher Tubalado, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and IM Rico Mascarinas, all securing wins against their Mindoro counterparts.

This perfect performance came just weeks after Toledo almost achieved a similar feat against newcomers TFCC LP Bamboo Knights on March 22, where the Knights managed to scrape just a single point, preventing a shutout.

Before defeating Mindoro, the Trojans also dominated the Zamboanga Sultans, 19.5-1.5 in their first match of the night. FM Asuela again led the way, scoring twin victories over Jordan Gadayan in Board 1. The same roster delivered against Mindoro, with Barlo Nadera stepping in for the rapid round.

With the sweep, the Trojans—last conference’s second overall placer—remain undefeated in the Southern Division standings with a 7-0 (win-loss) record.

The Bacolod Blitzers follows the Toledo Trojans in second spot with a 6-1 record. The Iriga Oragons are in third place at 5-2, while the Camarines Soaring Eagles hold a 4-3 record.

Notably, the Camarines Soaring Eagles were the first team this season to record a 21-0 shutout, achieving the feat against the TFCC LP Bamboo Knights on March 26.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP