Russian wrestling standout close to gaining Filipino citizenship

The Philippines will soon have a naturalized wrestler in Russian Igor Dimitriev.

The Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) has jump-started the naturalization process of Dimitriev, the second-ranked freestyle wrestler in the men’s 62kg category in Russia.

According to WAP president Alvin Aguilar, Dimitriev’s naturalization papers were already submitted to TGP party list Rep. Bong Teves in the House of Representatives and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

“I gave Igor’s application to them right after President Duterte’s State of the Nation Address last month,’’ Aguilar said.

Dimitriev has been shuttling between Russia and Manila for quite some time and made grappling a career here in the country.

“He’s a very agile wrestler and has the skills to help us win medals in high-level tournaments overseas,” Aguilar said.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has already given Dimitriev the green light to wear the Philippine national colors in the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan on Sept. 22 to 27 even while his citizenship request is still pending.

The World Wrestling Championships is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where the top 3 in each freestyle and Greco Roman events will earn direct qualification to the Summer Games.

“Igor has beaten the No. 1 Russian wrestler in his division. He has a good chance to qualify,” Aguilar said.

Meanwhile, Aguilar announced that the required letter of authority from the UWW is available, designating UWW-Asia vice president Kittiposh Vangsan in charge of overseeing the sport and dealing with the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee.

The development raises the possibility of wrestling being reinstated in the SEA Games calendar.