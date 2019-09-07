USPF coaches’ dancesport routine wows netizens, goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In a world full of hip-hop, contemporary and modern dancers, let us take a break from the usual and witness this dancesport routine netizens can’t seem to get enough of.

In the Facebook post of Ryan Gijapon, on September 3, you will witness a world-class performance coming from the coaches of the dancesport team of the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF).

With grace and finesse, Mae Pabuaya, 28 and Anselmo Estillore Jr., 32, danced to the tune of “Never Enough” from the hit movie, The Greatest Showman.

The video was taken during their intramurals.

Watch here:

In the video, you can hear the crowd cheering for Mae and Anselmo who showed everyone their amazing dancing skills through the flips and turns they made.

It is no surprise that Anselmo and Mae showed such great talent as they are also part of the Team Cebu City Dancesport.

Who would have thought that in a simple dance presentation in a school intramurals, we would witness an astounding performance?

It wouldn’t be a surprise if these two will soon conquer the international stage! /dbs