Community Mall Challenges Cebu: “Lose to Win”

Parkmall is taking health, beauty and fitness to the next level this September for the Fitness Month 2019. Celebrating its 9th year of being Cebu’s best dance fitness destination, Parkmall aims to give back to the fitness community by preparing activities that will inspire you to start working on your fitness goals.

Offering regular and free Dance Fitness sessions from Mondays to Fridays, men and women of all ages from all over Cebu gather to shake off their calories through four Dance Fitness styles.

Dance your way to fitness during the Aerodance with Parkmall Fitness Coach Josephine Teria every Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Say goodbye to your usual boring workout routine and hit the dance floor at the Dance Jam with Parkmall Fitness Coach Marco Brigoli every first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Burn those calories while grooving to the beat of the Power Up Workout, with Parkmall Fitness Coach John Villacora every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Stay fit by swaying to the beat of throwback pop music for the Retro Pop Dance Fitness with Parkmall Fitness Coach Dario Tagalog every Thursday.

This month, dare to go intense with your squad and register for the Lose-to-Win Competition, a weight-loss challenge that will test the participants’ dedication to lose weight in a span of 3 weeks while joining at least 10 dance fitness sessions. Registration is open at the Parkmall Concierge desk from September 9 to September 13. A cash prize of up to P18,000 awaits the winners on the Final Weigh In on September 27 during the 3-hour non-stop Ultimate Dance Fitness Marathon.

It’s time to start working on your fitness goals while having fun at Cebu’s Best Dance Fitness Destination, Parkmall!