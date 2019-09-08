70-year-old convict freed through GCTA surrenders to Consolacion police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 70-year-old convict, who was released under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA), surrendered to Consolacion police on Saturday afternoon, September 7.

Virgilio Batulan, a resident of Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town, was the fifth Cebuano convict to surrender to the police following the 15 days ultimatum given by President Rodrigo Duterte, says Police Brigadier Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7)

Others who also surrendered to the police were Jesus Negro Jr. , 50; Condrado Cortes, 64; Danila Dela Victoria, 50; Alejandro Arquillano, 56.

Negro surrendered to the Bogo City police while Cortes appeared at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas. Dela Victoria surrendered to Mabolo police while Arquillano presented himself to San Francisco town police.

Batulan was sentenced to a 30-year jail term in 1996 for his double murder and frustrated murder cases.

With the implementation of the GCTA law, Batulan was released from New Bilibid Prison Maximum Security Compound on October 26, 2018. | dcb