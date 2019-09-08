Cebuana Emilia Hann is all set for Mrs. Global International Queen 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 42-year-old Barili native will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Mrs. Global International Queen 2019.

Emilia Hann will fly to Manila on September 19, Thursday to officially start her journey.

“I want to showcase my capabilities and it is my dream to join an international pageant and represent the Philippines,” she told CDN Digital on why she accepted the challenge to be the country’s representative to the pageant.

Hann was handpicked by Mrs. International 2017 Jee Candelasa, the president of Mrs. Cebu – Philippines, to represent the country in Mrs. Global International Queen tilt.

The most challenging part in preparing her for the pageant is the Talent’s Night on September 21, Saturday. She will perform, Angeline Quinto’s “Piliin Mo ang Pilipinas” through six different folk dances, which are Maria Clara, Pandanggo sa Ilaw, T’Boli, Ifugao Dance, Singkil, and Â the Sinulog Festival dance choreographed by Roy dela Torre.

Hann said she has to perfect her timing since she will wear six different costumes.

Another reason why she also joined the international pageant is to promote Kiwanis International’s advocacy for children. Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Hann is currently the president of the organization’s Mandaue City Chapter and has been an active member for ten years.

“As a mother, I also want to advocate for children’s needs,” she shared on why she chose this advocacy.

Hann is a mother of two children, namely, Lorraine, 19, and William, 15. She has been married for 19 years to Steve Hann, an American.

There are 26 international delegates who are competing for the crown. The coronation night will be on September 22 in Manila City.

Even before Mrs. Globe International Queen 2019, Hann joined several pageants in Cebu. She was named Ginang Alaska 2015 and placed second runner-up in My Pretty Mama Philippines 2014.

As a titleholder in the Philippines and a mother of a beauty queen, Hann said she will do her best to represent the Philippines. The 42-year-old Cebuana beauty queen is the mother of Miss Cesafi 2018 and Miss Mandaue 2019 Lorraine Hann.

“But I am enjoying the journey. I hope I can make them (my family) proud,” she said./elb