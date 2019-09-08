Lindogon, Simala shrine lights up the skies for Mama Mary’s birthday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The miraculous image of the Our Lady of Lindogon received a special treat from her devotees ahead of her birthday celebration on Sunday, September 8.

On the eve of the Feast of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, her image was mounted on a crane while an “angel” on a harness crowned Her in a reenactment of the crowning of Mother Mary at Her shrine in Lindogon, Simala in Sibonga town.

This Sunday, might be one of the most blessed Sundays there is. Because today, September 8, Marian devotees and Catholics from all the world are celebrating the birthday of the Blessed Virgin.

It is a beautiful day to thank Mother Mary and devotees made sure they were present when fireworks lighted up the skies on Saturday night during the birthday vigil at the shrine in Simala.

In the video taken by Jay-r de la Calzada, 37, from Lipata Minglanilla, the image of the Blessed Mother was seen being hoisted and presented to her devotees, sparking joy in the hearts of Marian devotees who were not able to go to the Simala shrine to celebrate with her.

Watch her:

“It happened last night after the birthday vigil mass of Mama Mary past midnight. It’s a reenactment of how Mama Mary was born. Her parents had a difficult time having a baby, and they were blessed by God with her birth. Until they showed Mama Mary’s crowning as the Queen of all Queen,” narrated Calzada in an online interview on Sunday with CDN Digital.

In the video, you can see the huge statue of Mother Mary rising up to the sky just as the fireworks display lit the skies with exquisite colors.

“You can hear from the video the pilgrims’ reaction. Some were amazed by the performance, some got teary-eyed. I myself had goosebumps watching the whole reenactment,” added Calzada.

Calzada’s post of the reenactment of the crowning of Mother Mary has garnered 1,100 reactions and 8,400 shares as of 11 a.m. on Sunday. It was the devotees’ way of expressing thanks to and affection for the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Mama Mary, happy birthday! /elb