Basura Run volunteers collect sacks of garbage from Cebu, rest of PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines— September 7 may seemed like an ordinary Saturday for the rest of us, but for the Earth warriors who collected sacks of plastic garbage that were dumped in parts of Cebu and the rest of the country, it was a special day for doing their mission of saving Mother Earth.

Cebu City supporters of the 5pcs Daily Habit collected at least five sacks of plastic garbage while they did their run along Osmeña Boulevard starting at 6 a.m.

Basura run participants in Carcar City collected 14 sacks of plastic garbage. The group also included teachers from the Carcar City district.

Tony Galon, founder of the 5 pcs Daily Habit and Basura Run, joined a group of volunteers in Naga City. He alone collected a sando bag full of plastic garbage during his one kilometer run.

In Cebu, at total of 14 Basura Run groups did their clean-up in the cities of Cebu, Carcar and Naga and the municipalities of Minglanilla and Cordova. Simultaneous runs were also held in other parts of the country including the cities of Davao, Butuan and Bacolod City and Biliran.

But their effort was not enough.

“The Basura Run will be aiming for a much better run starting next year that will increase the numbers of their participants (from) all over the Philippines,” Galon told CDNDigital.

Galon said that starting 2020, he wanted to already invite all the barangays in Cebu and the rest of the country to join their annual Basura run to expand their coverage.

“To have a Basura Run on every barangay in the Philippines, we need to improve the message, awareness that basura run exists,” says Galon.

“Basura Run can’t clean a place entirely, but we can teach the people how to clean their place,” he says.

The Basura Run is a community service by volunteers, who play the role of Earth warriors, to raise public awareness on the importance of responsible garbage disposal. The group holds an annual run where in volunteers would pick up every piece of plastic garbage that they would see along the way. |dcb