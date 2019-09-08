P700K shabu seized in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several packs of drugs believed to be shabu (crystal meth) and estimated to be worth P700,000 were seized in a drug operation by operatives from Centro Police Station in Mandaue City on Sunday, September 8.

The operation in Barangay Guizo, located at the back of the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC), likewise led to the arrest of alleged drug dealer Manuel Reyes Jr., 32, a resident of Sitio Mahusa, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Police Major Ramil Morpos, Chief of the Centro Police Station said, the drug bust was a follow up operation after they were tipped off by the arrested drug personality who was caught with a kilo of shabu a day earlier.

Morpos’ team transacted with Reyes pretending to buy a hundred grams of shabu and agreed to meet at the back of CICC, where he was arrested at past 5 a.m. on Sunday. /elb