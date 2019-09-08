Cebu’s creative sector has ‘tremendous employment potential’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The creative sector in Cebu has tremendous employment potential, said Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president Virgilio Espeleta.

Espeleta made this statement during a fellowship dinner, learning session and networking for members of the Alumni Association of Asian Institute of Management and Federation of Asian Institute of Management Alumni Associations Inc. held Friday at the Golden Prince Hotel, Cebu City.

He noted the need to also focus on creative businesses such as film industry, animation and game development, among others, which are parts of a very vibrant eco-system.

Developing the creative sector would help boost Cebu’s economy since the traditional business process outsourcing is being challenged, Espeleta said.

He cited as an example the Manila-based Toon City.

“Toon City is the number one outsources company in terms of animation and game developments. I’ve seen hundreds of animators (in Toon City), each one having (his/her) own gadget. One line is composed of 30 people. One line works on the background. Another line takes care of the character. Another line takes care of the animals. Another takes care of nature. Another line takes care of dubbing,” Espeleta recalled his visit to Toon City.

The outsourcing firm started as a traditional animation service provider for Walt Disney Television Animation. It has grown over the years into becoming a choice subcontracting animation facility in Asia. Its portfolio include the Angry Birds Toons (both 2D animation and TV series); Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Beginnings (2D animation and movie); and Voltron Force (2D animation and TV series).

Espeleta suggested that even those who did not complete a college course could be tapped for animation, adding that he learned there were children in schools who are good animators.

Urban economist Richard Florida noted that the “creative class,” including designers, artists and high-skilled intellectual workers, serves as an engine of innovation and urban development.

The creative class also structure creative hubs and networks for the economic, social and cultural development of their cities and regions. Asia-Pacific accounts for US$743 billion in revenue and 12.7 million jobs.

Businesses classified as belonging to the creative sector include advertising, architecture, design, designer fashion, interactive leisure software, publishing, radio, software, television, film and many others./elb