UV Green Booters wins vs UC Webmaster, 2-1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Striker Eugene Vicente scored a brace to lead the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters to its first victory as the 2019 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament kicks off Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Last season’s runner-up UV edged University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 2-1, to successfully open its campaign this season.

After a scoreless first half, Vicente scored his first goal via a free kick right outside the penalty box to hand UV a 1-0 lead.

The Webmasters, however, was able to score an equalizer via Kurt Cuizon.

But a tackle from behind inside the penalty box gave Vicente the chance to score his second goal and seal the victory for the Green Booters.

The other collegiate match saw the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers ending their opening match in a 1-all draw.

Jimmy Sasing Jr. scored for USPF in the 43rd minute while Ian Vergara allowed the equalizer for USJ-R in the 56th minute.

In the junior division, the younger kicking Jaguars also opened successfully opened their campaign this season with an 8-1 routing of the Sisters of Mary (SMS) Boystown.

Dustin Drey Ramirez started the scoring spree for USJ-R as he found the back of the net four times, twice each in the first and second half. Christian Agot added a brace while the rest of the goals were scored by James Villarin and John Jubac.

The lone goal by SMS was scored by Marcelo Adobas.

The other Junior match had Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves having a scoreless draw against University of San Carlos Basic Education (USC-BED). /elb