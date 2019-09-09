Young boy’s facial reaction during school presentation tickles netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Some kids are excited to present and be on the stage for their school presentations.

But Jepoy Buatis, a private school teacher in Camarines Sur, shared on his Facebook account last September 4, 2019, a video of a kindergarten pupil who seems to be feeling the exact opposite.

Watch it here:

Buatis said he had to share his experience because he found it hilarious.

“It happened on September 4, wherein the Serranz Learning Center Incorporated had their Buwan ng Wika presentation. I was there to judge, then all of a sudden there was an intermission number by these kindergarten pupils. It was then I saw this young boy who looked like he was not in the mood to present but still did all the actions on stage, it was so funny and cute I had to take a video of it,” says Buatis.

The video, which he uploaded on September 7, now has 25,000 comments, 93,000 reactions, 120,000 shares, and a whopping 2.8 million views.

Buatis told CDN Digital through Facebook Messenger that he was not able to get the name of the child because he was seated far from the stage and that when the pupils went down after the presentation, he lost sight of the young boy.

Still, the video has made quite an impact on social media.

Kudos to the young boy for getting the job done even on a bad day. And for lighting up our day. /bmjo