Cebu intensifies watch vs African Swine Fever after DA confirms first case in Rizal province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government’s African Swine Fever (ASF) Task Force will be doubling their efforts following the Agriculture department’s announcement that the hog deaths in Rizal province last August were due to ASF.

With ASF’s mortality rate of up to 100 percent, a P10.9-billion hog industry is at stake in Cebu.

“We must now double our efforts at vigilance against the entry of pork and pork-related products this time, not just from ASF-stricken countries, but also from within the Philippines,” said Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in a statement on Monday afternoon, September 9, 2019.

Last August 22, Garcia ordered for a 100-day ban of pork and pork-related products from other provinces from entering Cebu.

“I am asking the ASF Task Force to remain on full guard and the public for full support. I have scheduled an emergency meeting of the ASF Task Force tomorrow, Tuesday, September 10th, at 6:00 p.m.,” Garcia added.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Monday morning, September 9, 2019, that 14 out of 20 blood samples from the pigs in backyard farms in Rizal province which eventually died tested positive of ASF.

In an Inquirer.net report, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that 7,416 pigs within a one-kilometer radius from the farms with hog deaths have been depopulated.

DA also assured that the agency “is on top of the situation” and is “ready to respond to all scenarios.” /bmjo