DA: 14 of 20 blood samples positive for African Swine Fever

MANILA, Philippines – Fourteen out of 20 blood samples from sick pigs that eventually died in local piggeries tested positive of African Swine Fever, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced Monday.

The blood samples were sent to the United Kingdom.

“We received late last week the laboratory test results coming from the United Kingdom on this test called polymerase chain reaction test. And 20 blood samples have been sent. And out of the 20 blood samples, 14 are positive with African Swine Fever,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a press conference.

Dar said 7,416 hogs have been depopulated and most of these came from Rizal and Bulacan.

“7,416 have been depopulated. When I say depopulated, kasama na ‘yun apektado at hindi apektado within the one kilometer radius,” Dar said.

“It’s Rizal, mas lalo sa Rodriguez and Antipolo and in Guiguinto, Bulacan,” he said when asked of the areas affected with the African Swine Fever.

The DA earlier sent tissue and blood samples of hogs to laboratories overseas for testing following the rise of hog mortality in some areas in the country.

It has also ordered strict certification of live animals and processed pork products that are to be moved and traded across the country. /gsg