Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia releases statement after confirmed swine deaths in Rizal 

Cebu City, Philippines— Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, September 9, 2019, released a statement on the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) confirmation that the hog deaths in Rizal province were caused by African Swine Fever.

The DA announced on Monday that 14 out of 20 blood samples from sick pigs that eventually died in local piggeries tested positive of ASF.

Read: DA: 14 of 20 blood samples positive for African Swine Fever

Here is the Cebu Governor’s statement:

“We must now double our efforts at vigilance against the entry of pork and pork-related products this time, not just from ASF-stricken countries, but also from within the Philippines. EOs 13, 13-A and 14 shall remain strictly enforced.

I am asking the ASF Task Force to remain on full guard and the public for full support. I have scheduled an emergency meeting of the ASF Task Force tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept.10th, at 6:00 pm.” /bmjo