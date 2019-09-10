Buwad: An all-time favorite

Cebu City, Philippines—Who does not love dried fish or “buwad?”

This Filipino favourite, also called daing or tuyô in other parts of the country, is known for its salty taste that tickles one’s taste buds.

In Cebu, the famous haven for buwad is Bantayan Island.

Aside from its pristine beaches, the island which is composed of the towns of Bantayan, Madridejos and Santa Fe also offers tourists their quality buwad products.

Buwad is also found in the famous Taboan Market in Cebu City, which tourists often visit while on vacation.

There are many varieties of buwad dishes, among them is kinamatisang-tinabal, which is a favorite among Filipinos during the Holy Week.

At present, buwad can be found in almost every market in Cebu.

Here are the current prices of buwad available at the Consolacion Public Market:

Potpot – P240/kilo

Tikab – P180/kilo

Pinikas – P400/kilo

Bolinao – P280/kilo

Nocus – P1,000/kilo

