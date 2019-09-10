Jeepney dispatcher shot dead in Lahug

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A jeepney dispatcher was shot to death by a still unidentified person on board a motorcycle along Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, late Monday night, September 9, 2019.

Residents in the area where the crime happened reported to the Mabolo Police station after they found the victim, later identified by the police as Marvin Baylon Anabia, 25 years old and a resident of Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Bario Luz, Cebu City, lying lifeless on a foam mattress at the sidewalk of the road.

Police Staff Sergeant Ador Bacalso, day desk officer of Mabolo Police, said initial investigation showed that Anabia, who was a dispatcher in the area where he was found dead, was killed after sustaining two gunshot wounds to his head.

Based on the testimony of residents near the area of the crime, they heard four gunshots before they found the body of Anabia sprawled on the mattress.

Bacalso said there were witnesses who saw a person boarding a black and white motorcycle scooter who emerged from the crime scene during the time of the incident. But Bacalso said they will have to look for witnesses who can give more details about the crime.

The police are also looking to get hold of copies of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from nearby establishments to further help their investigation.

Bacalso said investigators will also be looking into Anabia’s involvement with robbery, since, based on interviews from residents in the area, the victim was often involved in petty robberies.

The body of Anabia is currently in Saint Francis Funeral Homes along. N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City. /bmjo