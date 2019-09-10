MANILA, Philippines—Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa believes that the reimposition of the death penalty can “cure” everything.

Dela Rosa aired this sentiment when asked in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel on Tuesday if former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez should be qualified for early release through the good conduct time allowance law (GCTA).

Sanchez was convicted for raping and killing University of the Philippines-Los Baños student Eileen Sarmenta, as well as the murder of her friend and schoolmate Allan Gomez in 1993.

“Kung ako lang masunod dapat binitay na yun noon pa. Dapat binitay na yan noon pa, e wala tayong death penalty e,” Dela Rosa said.

“Kung meron sanang death penalty, that cures everything. Pati yung mga drug lord dyan na hanggang ngayon kung meron pa mang nagtra-transact pa rin drug business sa labas, e hindi na yan makapag conduct ng drug bussiness nila dahil patay na, bitayin na dapat yan.”

“To simplify everything, restore death penalty para matapos na yang lahat,” added the senator, who has filed a bill seeking the reimposition of the capital punishment.

Dela Rosa, who served as head of the Bureau of Corrections, was dragged into the controversy surrounding the implementation of the GCTA law.

During his six-month stint last year, the senator admitted signing the release orders of 120 heinous crimes convicts.

But Dela Rosa insisted that the release order was in accordance with the law and its implementing rules and regulations. /jpv

Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1162869/dela-rosa-believes-death-penalty-cures-everything#ixzz5z6IacGFD

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook