Duterte wants to get rid of Customs brokers, examiners

MANILA, Philippines – After firing more than 60 Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel for alleged corruption, President Rodrigo Duterte is now looking at doing away with customs brokers and examiners.

“Ang gusto ko, wala nang brokers,” Duterte told reporters in Malacañang Tuesday night.

“Pagka may brokers, may corruption talaga ‘yan. Ngayon, sinasabi ko, sabihin mo sa Pilipino, kung gusto talaga nila walang corruption, tanggalin na natin ‘yan mga ano gross, wala nang examiner sa Customs, wala nang brokers,” he added.

Duterte has so far appointed three Customs heads – Nicanor Faeldon, Isidro Lapeña, and current chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

The President said eliminating brokers from the Customs system would “cut corruption overnight.”

Asked if he needed a law to remove brokers from the BOC, Duterte said this was not necessary.

“I am the executive of this government. There are things which I have to do that Congress cannot tinker with. Those are one of them because that is to save the country from perdition,” he said.

Duterte, however, said this was just a proposal, but urged the BOC not to transact with people who deal with brokers.

“You ignore the brokers. You — you go to a broker, I will not deal with you,” the President said. /gsg