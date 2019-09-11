Shopper decides to tidy up ukay-ukay store, act goes viral
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ukay-ukay stores are found everywhere in the Philippines.
These stores, the Pinoy adaptation of a flea market, provide great finds of previously-owned merchandise at cheaper prices.
In an ukay-ukay store, you’d usually find all items piled up in a not-so-well-organized manner. This is the reason why it’s called “ukay-ukay” after all. “Ukay” means to dig, or sift through.
But this guy from General Santos City, gave ukay-ukay a different look on one shopping day.
Anthony Chris Bagis, 19, was doing his usual rounds at ukay-ukay shops on September 7, 2019, when he suddenly felt the urge to arrange the clothes he saw in an ukay-ukay stall.
He did a little folding, took a picture of what he did, and posted it on Twitter on September 8.
“I was just walking around, looking for something I could sift through, but as I passed by this certain stall, they had space where some of the pants were already folded. And maybe because I found it funny, I decided to fold everything and take a picture of it,” says Bagis.
His post went viral, gaining 2,400 retweets, and 12,400 likes as of September 11.
It’s kind of unusual seeing arranged clothes in an ukay-ukay store, and that seems to be what made Bagis’ post worth sharing.
Maybe it isn’t just because of the well-folded clothes that amazed netizens. It could also be Bagis’ intention that caught netizens’ attention.
After all, it’s not all the time you’d see a customer fold clothes in a dress shop, what more in an ukay-ukay store.
Good job Chris! You got our attention, too. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.