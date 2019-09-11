Shopper decides to tidy up ukay-ukay store, act goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ukay-ukay stores are found everywhere in the Philippines.

These stores, the Pinoy adaptation of a flea market, provide great finds of previously-owned merchandise at cheaper prices.

In an ukay-ukay store, you’d usually find all items piled up in a not-so-well-organized manner. This is the reason why it’s called “ukay-ukay” after all. “Ukay” means to dig, or sift through.

But this guy from General Santos City, gave ukay-ukay a different look on one shopping day.

Anthony Chris Bagis, 19, was doing his usual rounds at ukay-ukay shops on September 7, 2019, when he suddenly felt the urge to arrange the clothes he saw in an ukay-ukay stall.

He did a little folding, took a picture of what he did, and posted it on Twitter on September 8.

“I was just walking around, looking for something I could sift through, but as I passed by this certain stall, they had space where some of the pants were already folded. And maybe because I found it funny, I decided to fold everything and take a picture of it,” says Bagis.

His post went viral, gaining 2,400 retweets, and 12,400 likes as of September 11.

It’s kind of unusual seeing arranged clothes in an ukay-ukay store, and that seems to be what made Bagis’ post worth sharing.

Maybe it isn’t just because of the well-folded clothes that amazed netizens. It could also be Bagis’ intention that caught netizens’ attention.

After all, it’s not all the time you’d see a customer fold clothes in a dress shop, what more in an ukay-ukay store.

Good job Chris! You got our attention, too. /bmjo