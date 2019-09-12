Four Cebu booters join RP U-15 for AFC U-16 2020 qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four young Cebuano booters are once again called up to join the Philippine Under 15 Boys National Team that will be seeing action in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers in Indonesia from September 14 to 22, 2019.

Three of the four boys are from the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC). These are Kamil Jaser Amirul, Gianrenzo Andres Custado and Simon Andrei Del Campo.

The fourth is Eugene Tillor who is playing for Forza, a football club based in Manila.

Amirul and Tillor were also part of the national team that competed in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under 15 Boys Championships 2019 in Chon Buri, Thailand last July.

The four Cebuano booters together with the rest of the team will be leaving for Indonesia today, September 12.

The Philippines is in Group G alongside host country Indonesia, China P.R., Brunei Darussalam and Northern Mariana Islands.

They will first face Northern Mariana Islands at 7 p.m. on September 14 then Indonesia on September 16, also at 7 p.m.

On September 18, they will face China P.R. at 3:30 p.m.

The team will then take a two-day rest before facing their last assignment, Brunei Darussalam, on September 22 at 3:30 p.m.

All their matches will be played at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

Teams have been divided into 11 groups (five teams to a group) with the top-ranked teams and four best runners-up advancing to the final tournament: the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship.

All will be determined by the points that the team will accumulate. / celr