The boss is here: First look at the Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss

WHAT’S UP LIVE! Interview with Councilor Franklyn Ong, the CEO and President of Genesis Motors Corporation on the Philippine launch of the Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月12日周四

Cebu City, Philippines—Chevrolet just unveiled the newest member of its vehicle lineup on Friday, September 13, 2019 during the kick off of the Cebu Auto Show at the Sm Seaside City Cebu.

Led by the Genesis Motors Corporation, the exclusive distributors of Chevy vehicles in Cebu, Chevrolet unveiled the new Colorado Trail Boss pickup truck.

WATCH: The unveiling of the new Chevy Colorado Trail Boss pickup truck at the Cebu Auto Show at the SM Seaside City Cebu. #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月12日周四

Here are photos of the promising truck during its unveiling: