The boss is here: First look at the Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss

By: Brian Mikhael Judilla Ochoa |September 13,2019 - 12:55 PM

WHAT’S UP LIVE! Interview with Councilor Franklyn Ong, the CEO and President of Genesis Motors Corporation on the Philippine launch of the Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss

CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月12日周四

Cebu City, Philippines—Chevrolet just unveiled the newest member of its vehicle lineup on Friday, September 13, 2019 during the kick off of the Cebu Auto Show at the Sm Seaside City Cebu.

Led by the Genesis Motors Corporation, the exclusive distributors of Chevy vehicles in Cebu, Chevrolet unveiled the new Colorado Trail Boss pickup truck.

WATCH: The unveiling of the new Chevy Colorado Trail Boss pickup truck at the Cebu Auto Show at the SM Seaside City Cebu. #CDNDigital

CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月12日周四

Here are photos of the promising truck during its unveiling:

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.