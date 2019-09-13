Philippine launch

First look: The MG 5 subcompact sedan

By: Brian Mikhael Judilla Ochoa |September 13,2019 - 12:06 PM

Cebu City, Philippines—The MG 5 was officially unveiled in the Philippines during the opening day of the Cebu Auto Show on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Here are some photos of the subcompact sedan during its Philippine launch:

The MG 5 subcompact sedan launched at the Cebu Auto Show at the SM Seaside City Cebu. CDNDigital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

MG 5 Philippine launch at SM Seaside City Cebu. CDNDIGITAL photo | Brian J. Ochoa

MG 5 Philippine launch at SM Seaside City Cebu. CDNDIGITAL photo | Brian J. Ochoa

MG 5 Philippine launch at SM Seaside City Cebu. CDNDIGITAL photo | Brian J. Ochoa

MG 5 Philippine launch at SM Seaside City Cebu. CDNDIGITAL photo | Brian J. Ochoa

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.