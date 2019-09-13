Philippine launch
First look: The MG 5 subcompact sedan
By: Brian Mikhael Judilla Ochoa |September 13,2019 - 12:06 PM
Cebu City, Philippines—The MG 5 was officially unveiled in the Philippines during the opening day of the Cebu Auto Show on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.
Here are some photos of the subcompact sedan during its Philippine launch:
