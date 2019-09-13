2 GCTA-freed convicts surrender in Negros Oriental

By: Florence Baesa |September 13,2019 - 03:16 PM

The Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) release the photos of Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA)-freed convicts Quinciano Abio Rendoque Jr. and Ricardo Dearo who surrendered in the province on Sept. 13, 2019. |Photos courtesy of NOPPO

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Two convicts released through good conduct time allowance (GCTA)  surrendered separately to the police in Dumaguete City and the town of San Jose in Negros Oriental shortly before noon today, September 13, 2019, a Friday.

The surrenderers were identified as Ricardo Dearo, 78, a resident of Barangay Bugay, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, who gave himself up to the Dumaguete City Police Station (DCPS) at 11 a.m. today; and Quinciano Abio Rendoque Jr., 50, a resident of Barangay Poblacion of San Jose town, who surrendered to his hometown’s police  also at 11 a.m. today.

Dearo was convicted for three counts of murder who was serving 23 years of imprisonment sentence (eight years at Negros Oriental Detention and Rehabilitation Center and 15 years at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City). He was released from jail on August 16, 2019 through Republic Act 0592 (GCTA Law), according to a report released by the DCPS.

Rendoque, on the other hand, was  convicted for murder and was serving a 30-year imprisonment sentence at the New Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City. He was released from confinement  on November 9, 2018 through GCTA.  /elb

 

