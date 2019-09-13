Experience Fun and Function Today at CAS 2019

Back on its 12th edition, the Cebu Auto Show (CAS) is ready to drive up the action as it promises to let everyone “Experience the Fun and Function”. Officially opening its doors last September 13, a grand opening ceremony was held at the venue lobby.

Inspired by two of the most crucial things that people expect out of automotive trade shows, this year’s CAS is committed to offer show attendees with a chance get up close and personal with products and service innovations that bear the latest functional features while also maintaining an element of fun and pleasure. Among the exhibitors at this year’s show include Nissan, MG, and Chevrolet.

Likewise, the series of pocket events and activities that CAS 2019 has in store for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike were designed to reflect the theme of this year’s presentation. Exciting as they are educational and insightful, the show attendees of this year’s CAS can expect to learn a lot about the industry while also enjoying every bit of the experience.

Among the must-see event highlights at CAS 2019 include the RC Drift which gathers members of the Philippine RC Drifters who will participate in various activities and demonstrations such as the 1/10 scale RC Bodyshell contest. For those who are into custom and classic cars, CAS invites enthusiast to this year’s Custom and Classic Car Competition where participants will compete in 21 categories. Meanwhile, CAS 2019 also encourages car lovers to check out the Diecast Car Model Swap Meet which is presented in partnership with the Cebu Diecast Car Collectors.

Proving to be more than just an auto show for car lovers, CAS 2019 is also showcasing the latest two-wheeled motor vehicles from popular brands like Honda and many more. There will also be exclusive promos and live demonstrations that attendees can watch out for during the event. Moreover, this year’s show also boasts of an extensive selection of car parts and accessories such as car tints, dynastic dashcams, air refreshers, tires, mag wheels, and other premium items.

Truly, CAS remains to be the region’s biggest and most anticipated auto show. From its extensive product displays to its sensational event highlights, CAS is the ultimate destination for industry players and automotive lovers who are craving a topnotch auto show experience.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the “12th Cebu Auto Show: Experience Fun and Function” is ongoing until September 15, from 10:00am to 7:00pm at the SM Seaside Skyhall. Admission is free. For more information, call (02) 656-9239, visit cebuautoshow.com or follow @CebuAutoShow on Facebook and Instagram.