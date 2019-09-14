Motorcycle rider kills waiter in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 19-year-old waiter died on the spot after he was shot several times by a still unidentified gunman past 3:00 a.m. today, September 14, while in Sitio Mahayahay Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

France Almeria, a resident of the same barangay, worked as a waiter and delivery crew for ” I DO” Restaurant located in Barangay Mactan.

Police Staff Sargeant Vhenje Pantuan said that the victim was back riding on a motorcycle driven by his girlfriend, Billy Jean Omisol, when shot.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Pantuan said that a motorcycle tandem was tailing the couple at dawn today. The suspects overtook the motorcycle which the couple boarded and blocked their way while at the vicinity of the gymnasium in Barangay Bankal.

Pantuan said that the motorcycle backrider instructed Almeria to disembark from his girlfriend’s motorcycle and kneel on the ground before firing several shots that killed him.

The suspects fled leaving Omisol, who sought the help of passing motorists, unharmed.

Responding personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered four empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Lapu-Lapu City police are yet to identify Almeria’s attackers and the motive for his killing. | dcb