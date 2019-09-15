CDN Digital wins dance contest with ‘plus-size’ themed presentation

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The five-minute presentation of CDN Digital which advocated for body positivity among plus-size women won the top plum in the dance contest during the opening fellowship of the 27th Cebu Press Freedom Week on Sunday, September 15, at the Capitol Social Hall.

The presentation consisted of lip-sync series from CDN Digital’s multimedia reporters, social media team and editors.

Edralyn Benedicto, editor in chief of CDN Digital, delivered the finale of the fun-filled performance with her rendition of Jennifer Lopez’ Let’s Get Loud.

As the grand champion, CDN Digital won P20, 000.

The Freeman finished as second placer winning P15, 000 while Sun.Star won P10, 000 as the competition’s third placer. | dcb