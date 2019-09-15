Juan Miguel Elorde stopped in 4th by Mexican champ Emmanuel Navarette

Mexican champion Emmanuel Navarette proved too much for Filipino Juan Miguel Elorde in their WBO super bantamweight world title fight in the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin headliner Sunday (Manila time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In his first crack at a world title, Elorde didn’t last long against the hard-hitting Navarette, who retained his belt with a TKO victory just 26 seconds into the fourth round, as per boxingscene.com.

The 24-year-old Navarette scored a knockdown in the third round before unleashing more punishment in the fourth. A crushing right hook on the jaw that rocked Elorde forced the referee to stop the fight.

Navarette defended his crown for the third time and upped his impressive record to 29-1 with 25 knockouts.

It was Navarette’s second quick stoppage in less than a month after knocking out Francisco De Vaca at California Stadium in Los Angeles in his previous bout.

The 32-year-old Elorde, grandson of the late great Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, dropped to 28-2, 15 KOs.