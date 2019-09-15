Menina scores 19 as UC pulls off upset against defending champion UV

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finally ended its losing skid, pulling off a 72-64 upset over the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 72-64, in the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament senior division on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Leading the Webmasters, who improved to 1-2, was Shane Menina with 19 points.

“Nalipay kos team for the effort, ni follow gyud sila sa game plan and ni salig sa usa’t usa aron mudaog mi,” Menina said after the game.

(I’m happy with the team for the effort they showed. They really followed the game plan and trusted each other so we can pull off the win.)

Menina said the victory taught them a lot of things heading to more battles ahead.

“Practice lang gyapon mi. Walay ma discourage bisan malubong mi, mu continue lang mis game plan and maminaw lang sa coach,” he said.

(We just have to keep practicing. We must not be discouraged even we’re down big, we have to continue following the game plan and listening to what coach says.)

Here is the interview with Menina:

UV dropped to an even 1-1. /bmjo