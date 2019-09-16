PNP affirms drug ‘recycling’ by ‘rogue’ cops; says it’s ‘not a widespread thing’

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has affirmed that drug recycling has been happening and was being committed by some erring cops but quickly clarified it is “not a widespread thing” in the law enforcement institution.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac also stressed that “majority” of anti-drug police officers are “professional and disciplined,” and that drug recycling was “not really” a practice among cops involved in anti-drug operations.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino admitted before senators at a hearing earlier Monday that “there’s still recycling of drugs” and it remains “rampant.”

Drug recycling refers to the re-sale of illegal drugs confiscated from buy-bust operations. The recycled drugs are also allegedly being planted by law enforcers in future drug stings to serve as “evidence.”

In a text message, Banac said, “The PNP agrees with the findings of PDEA that some corrupt PNP personnel are still able to find ways to engage in nefarious and illegal acts.” But he also said: “That is the reason why PNP’s campaign on internal cleansing remains relentless and we will not stop until all rogue cops are weeded out and charged in court.”

“Majority, if not all anti-drug cops, remain professional and disciplined. This illegal act is not a widespread thing but just committed by some few rotten, rogue, misfit cops who have no place in the PNP,” he likewise maintained.

Banac noted the recent arrest of some police officers who were found either using or selling illegal drugs. He then urged the public “to report any wrongdoing of our cops.” Cathrine Gonzales, INQUIRER.net /kga