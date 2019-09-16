Task force to implement demolition of illegal structures in Sta. Fe town

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A task force will be formed to implement environmental laws, especially in the resort areas of Sta. Fe town, Bantayan Island.

The task force will be composed of representatives of the Local Government unit of Sta. Fe, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Tourism, Bureau of Aquatic Resources and the Department of Interior and Local Government, DENR-7 regional executive director Paquito Melicor Jr. said in a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Melicor added that the task force will implement the demolition of illegal structures that are located within easement zone.

The decision to create the task force was in line with the signing of the Covenant of Commitment by Sta. Fe officials, DENR-7 and the Ombudsman Visayas to immediately implement the removal of illegal structures along the road right of way and along beachfronts that are encroaching the 20-meter easement zone.

“The DENR Central Visayas is trying its best to face the challenge head on and make sure we prevent a repeat of Boracay here in the region. Aggressive enforcement activities are already being conducted in the islands of Mactan, Panglao and Bantayan and we are very happy that we are one with Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas and the Local Government partners in addressing this challenge,” said Melicor.

DENR 7 is also set to conduct a water study to determine the carrying capacity for the extractive development in the Bantayan Group of Islands.

The study will guide and assist the LGU in the management and protection of the island and its surrounding waters, including its marine resources. | dcb