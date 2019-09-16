CIT-U eyes first win, takes on USC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors hope to extend their streak as they face the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CITU) Wildcats a senior division game of the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, September 1, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Games Tuesday:

(September 17, 2019)

Cebu Coliseum

5:15 p.m. CEC vs CITU (Junior)

6:45 p.m. USC vs CIT-U

Prior to the seniors division game, the CITU Wildkittens will face the Cebu Eastern College Dragons in the junior division.

The Warriors currently have a 2-1 win-loss record following their 62-55 outsmarting of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) last September 14.

They are currently second in the standings behind Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras, who have taken early leadership with a 2-0 card.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, are aching to barge into the win column after dropping its first game against USJ-R, 72-67, last August 31.

In contrast, CITU’s younger team, the Wildkittens, hope to bank on their first game success wherein they survived a nail-biting game against the SWU Phinma Baby Cobras, 68-66, last September 15.

The CEC Dragons, for their part, will also want to stretch their wins after they recovered from their first assignment loss with a 68-60 routing of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue last September 14. /bmjo