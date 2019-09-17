Malaya Macaraeg on stint at Wish 107.5 Bus: It’s a dream come true

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuana social media darling Malaya Macaraeg is set to achieve a personal milestone when she performs at the Wish 107.5 Bus at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

The “Eat Bulaga!” disc jockey (DJ) confirmed to CDN Digital that this will be her first time to sing inside the Wish 107.5 Bus, a mobile radio bus based in Quezon City.

“This is definitely a dream come true,” Macaraeg informed her fans through a Facebook post.

The Cebuana singer will perform her 2018 single, “Baga Ka’g Face.”

“Baga Ka’g Face lang kay this is my only song for now. But I am planning to release another one this year, something that I really write. Hopefully, ma realize within this year,” she told CDN Digital.

(I am performing my debut single because this is my only song for now. But I am planning to release another one this year, something that I really write. Hopefully, it will be realized this year.)

“Baga Ka’g Face” was by written by Mara Monton and Sherwin Fugoso.

This ranked second in the Philippine charts and placed fifth overall in Spotify five days after it was released.

Macaraeg is not the first from Cebu who was invited to perform at the popular bus.

Other Cebuano singers who made it at the Wish 107.5 Bus are Ferdinand Aragaon and bands like Missing Filemon, AoS and The Sesh Boyz, and Acushla. /bmjo