CIDG-7 to investigate viral video of male university students ‘molesting’ a female friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is now looking for four male university students accused of molesting a female friend.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Hector Amancia, CIDG-7 deputy chief, said that they wanted to verify the veracity of a viral video which shows four young men molesting a female student who appears to be unconscious.

The student, who was seated on the girl’s left side, was touching her exposed breast while another male student, who was seated on the car’s front seat, recorded the abuse. Their colleagues could be heard making boisterous remarks.

The male friends, who are said to be enrolled in different universities and colleges in Cebu City, and their female victim were on board a private vehicle. It remains unconfirmed if the students were drunk.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is urging the girl on the video to visit the CIDG-7 office so that she could be given police assistance.

Sinas said in an interview earlier today, September 17, that the girl’s parents should also extend their support to the girl-victim.

Amancia told CDN Digital that he already saw the 31-seconds long video that was posted on social media on Sunday, September 15. He said that he is now looking especially for the four male students whose names he is yet to verify.

The video was shared on Facebook by a friend of its uploader, who is one of the male students on the video. The uploader first posted the video on his Instagram account.

Amancia said they already identified a Cebu City university, where some of the male students appearing on the video are enrolled at.

He said that they are now coordinating with the university’s chief legal council, who told him that they already secured the students names from their school registrar. | dcb