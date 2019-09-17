City Council urges DWUP: Profile residents affected by access road opening

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council called on the Division on the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) to take the lead in conducting the survey and profiling of residents who will be affected in the opening of access roads in the city.

Councilor David Tumulak authored the resolution urging the DWUP to ensure that households, especially the informal settlers, will be given compensation for losing their homes.

At least two access roads are expected to be opened in Barangay Basak Pardo including one access road from Natalio Bacalso Highway to Tagunol Street and an access road traversing Sitios Laguna, Ulap, and Bamboo Village.

Tumulak said this has long been planned because these areas are densely populated and can easily be affected by untoward incidents.

He said these sitios (zones) need an access road for fire trucks and ambulances to pass through in case of emergencies.

The council agreed that the residents, who will be affected by these road opening should be compensated, especially those who own the lots.

At least P150 million has been allotted by the city government for the opening of these roads in the recently approved supplemental budget.

Councilor Alvin Dizon has requested that a portion of this budget go to the acquisition of the right of way.

Tumulak said the most affected members of the population will be the informal settlers who will have to leave the area as they do not have the legal ownership of the lot.

This is where DWUP would play a role in ensuring that the welfare of these informal settlers will be taken cared of.

The city is looking for a proper area for these informal settlers to be relocated as they hope for the cooperation of these residents.

The council said that with a proper relocation and proper compensation, the city can minimize the inconvenience caused by the opening of these access roads. / celr