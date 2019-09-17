TEAM implements new traffic scheme on UN Avenue

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) will be implementing a new traffic scheme on U.N. Avenue on Sunday, September 22, to address the traffic congestion in the area.

TEAM Executive Director Florentino Nimor Jr. said the traffic light in the intersection of UN Avenue and D.M. Cortes will be configured into a two-phase system, which will facilitate a free-flowing traffic going to and coming from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Vehicles coming from Marcelo Fernan Bridge and entering Mandaue City through the U.N. Avenue will be free to head to M.C. Briones Street, Cansaga Bridge and D.M. Cortes Street.

During this time, the traffic coming from D.M. Cortes Street will be turning right to make a U-turn under the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and join the traffic from the bridge.

The traffic coming from Cansaga Bridge heading to D.M. Cortes Street will make a right turn to UN Avenue and proceed to P. Burgos Street.

Once the vehicles reach the intersection of P. Burgos Street and A.C. Cortes Avenue, they can make a left turn to join the Cebu City bound traffic in Plaridel Street or M.C. Briones Street.

Although the routes will be longer using this scheme, Nimor said it would be more advantageous since the traffic will be flowing faster.

The new traffic scheme was earlier discussed during the first Mactan-Cebu Bridge Management Board in August.

It was during the meeting that Governor Gwendolyn Garcia raised the concern that the traffic congestion in the area leaves a negative impression of Cebu on tourists especially that the vehicles plying the Marcelo Fernan Bridge usually come from the Mactan Cebu Internation Airport (MCIA).

Nimor said the implementation of the new traffic scheme on Sunday, September 22, will also serve as the dry run.

He said more traffic enforcers and force multipliers will be deployed in the area during the first day of the implementation since it is inevitable that some motorists may not be aware of the new traffic scheme.

Nimor added that they will study how this new traffic scheme will affect the traffic flow for the rest of the major roads in Madaue City. / celr