54 ladies vie for 5 Binibining Cebu 2019 crowns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fifty-four ladies from various cities and towns in Cebu province will compete for the third edition of Binibining Cebu.

Five crowns are still at stake in the competition namely Binibining Cebu 2019, Binibining Cebu Tourism 2019, Binibining Cebu Charity 2019, Binibining Cebu Heritage 2019, and Binibining Cebu Ecology 2019.

Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Rose Aberasturi said they are looking for empowered women to complete the 2019 court.

“It does not matter if you are pretty or perfect. What is important is you speak out whatever language you are comfortable using,” she told the reporters during the press conference and presentation of candidates at the SM Seaside City Cebu on Wednesday, September 18.

Aberasturi advised the candidates to be positive and enjoy every moment of the competition.

“You will gain new sisters here and family. Practice, determination and prayers will take you somewhere,” she said.

Completing the panel are Ahwel Paz, the overall director; Val Sandiego, production manager and choreographer; Kenneth Cobonpue, creative producer; and Anthony Ting, president of Binibining Cebu Charity Foundation and Sacred Heart School for Boys Batch 1985 Foundation, Inc.

Cobonpue said that they did not have a hard time to complete the 54 candidates.

“This year, we finished early in filling up the slots in two weeks,” he said.

Prizes up for grabs are P500,000 cash and P300,00 in kind (Binibining Cebu 2019); P300,000 plus P100,000 in kind (Binibining Cebu Tourism 2019); P200,000 plus P50,000 in kind (Binibining Cebu Charity 2019); P100,000 (Binibining Cebu Heritage 2019); and P75,000 (Binibining Cebu Ecology 2019).

Production

Something new to look forward to this year is the Sandiego-Paz tandem.

Paz, an ABS-CBN producer and director, assured that this year’s show will be bolder, more creative and more relevant.

“You will even ask if this is really a pageant in the Philippines? Talunin natin ang (We will beat even the) Miss Universe (production),” he said

For Sandiego, founder of the Kabkaban Festival in Carcar City and the man behind Sandiego Dance Company, being part of the Binibining Cebu production is a challenge.

But he promised to make it worthwhile.

Sandiego has been the stage director of Miss Consolacion in the last five years.

Pre-pageant

The pre-pageant activities this year include Swimwear and Long Gown Competitions, which will be held at the Mandani Bay in Mandaue City on October 16.

A pre-pageant interview will also happen at the Oakridge Business Park in Mandaue City on November 10.

The coronation night will be held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on November 15.

Binibining Cebu is organized by the Binibining Cebu Charity Foundation and Sacred Heart School for Boys Batch 1985 Foundation, Inc.

The pageant started in 2017 and crowned Apriel Smith of Badian as the first winner of the crown. Samantha Lo won Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017, who eventually became Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018. Maria Gigante was crowned Binibining Cebu Charity 2017.

In 2018, the organizers added two more titles in the competition.

Aside from Aberasturi, 2018 winners are Binibining Cebu Tourism 2018 Kim Covert, Binibining Cebu Charity 2018 Tracy Maureen Perez, Binibining Cebu Heritage 2018 Lou Dominique Piczon, and Binibining Cebu Ecology 2018 Isabela Deutsch. #End

Perez competed in Miss World Philippines 2019 last September 15 and landed as one of Top 12 finalists. / celr