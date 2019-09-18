USC edges UV in 2019 Cesafi football tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors is back on track to defend their title in the college division of the 2019 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament.

This, after the Warriors edged their nemesis in last year’s finals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters, 2-1, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The six-time defending champions first found the back of the net courtesy of Ryan Destado in the 22nd minute of the first half.

Keen Agot made it 2-0 for USC in the 47th minute. Preventing a shutout for UV was Evan Glenn Guadez who scored a goal in the 82nd.

In the other game, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters has finally tallied a point after managing to draw its match against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers, 1-1.

USPF had scored the first goal on the 26th minute courtesy of John Avanceña.

Kurt Cuizon was able to score the equalizer for UC in the 57th minute.

Despite the draw, USPF holds on to the top spot with five points following its win-loss-draw record of 1-0-2.

USC climbs to the second spot with just a point behind. It holds a 1-0-1 card.

UV remains at third with three points on a 1-2-0 card. / celr