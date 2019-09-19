Hardcourt Kings, three others keep record clean in CPBL 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Hardcourt Kings kept their win-loss record immaculate after thrashing OCCCI, 92-78, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the ongoing Cebu Premier Basketball League (CPBL) ARQ Builders Cup at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas.

The Hardcourt Kings, which are now at 3-0, was led by Ian Ortega, who had a double-double as he scored 22 points and pulled down 10 boards.

They also smeared OCCCI’s record as the latter now have one loss after having won three straight games.

Journey To Recovery also kept its record clean after notching its fourth consecutive win at the expense of the While Wolves, 110-66.

Steve Castro had a huge role in Journey To Recovery’s win as he exploded with 41 points and dished out four assists.

Unfortunately for the White Wolves, they now have a 1-2 card.

AMCOD Marketing, for their part, had a good weekend as it won both its assignments. It routed Digilink Marketing, 96-61, first on Saturday, September 14, before streaking past FREESIA x Cyria’s Kandingan, 88-79, the next day.

Leading AMCOD in both games was Arvie Cabanero who topscored with 19 points against Digilink then sank 20 points against FREESIA.

The wins gave AMCOD an immaculate record of 4-0 while Digilink gets an even 2-2 card and FREESIA’s card got smeared at 3-1.

The Rogue Knights also had a good weekend as they finally posted their first win. They edged TFTC-4W Brothers, 89-86, to end a two-game skid.

Steven Bucao was instrumental in Rogue Knights first win as he led them with 28 points.

TFTC-4W Brothers drops to a 1-2 card.

OMBRA Design + Build also extended its streak to four wins with a heart-stopping 108-107 victory over Sto. Domingo Associates.

OMBRA was led by Joshua dela Cerna who also had a double-double after he dished 31 points and had 10 rebounds.

It was the first loss for Sto. Domingo in three games. /bmjo