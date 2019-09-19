Naga landslide victims to be remembered in anniversary Masses

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Unity and prayers will mark the first anniversary of the tragic September 2018 Naga City landslide.

Residents of Naga City will remember tomorrow, September 20, 2019, the loss of lives of over 70 of their townsfolk who were buried in the landslide that occurred exactly one year ago.

Two Holy Masses will be officiated to remember the victims.

A Mass will be heard at the City Hall, which will be attended by employees of the city government, families affected by the landslide and some of those who volunteered during the relief and rescue operations after the tragedy.

“Eleven priests will concelebrate the Mass and after that few of them will be going to the public cemetery in Barangay Naalad since most of the fatalities were laid to rest there,” Acting City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said.

Another Mass will be offered at ground zero in Sitio Sindulan 3, Barangay Tinaan.

Chiong said they hoped to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy through prayers and by showing unity among the residents of the city.

“During the landslide, kita man to tanan ang nagtinabangay. So karon we hope nga maghiusa gihapon ta (During the landslide, we helped each other. So we hope that we will continue to be united),” said Chiong.

Chiong, who is now the vice mayor, was the city’s mayor when the tragedy struck. The landslide that occurred early in the morning of September 20, 2018 claimed the lives of 78 persons. Thousands of families within and surrounding the affected area were displaced. Over 400 families rendered homeless have been promised new homes to be built at a relocation site also in Barangay Tinaan.

A year after the tragedy, Chiong said that while they have not completely moved on, they are now “in a much better place compared to last year.”

The National Housing Authority (NHA) recently inaugurated the construction of its 192-housing unit project for the landslide victims. The construction is expected to be completed in 408 days.

President Rodrigo Duterte has announced that the beneficiaries will receive the housing units for free.

The city, meanwhile, has kicked off last March the construction of a 50-unit housing project as its counterpart housing program for the victims. The construction for these units is expected to be completed within this year./elb