CDN Digital leads learning session on digital transformations on September 20 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Continuing its mission of journalism that builds communities, CDN Digital is hosting a learning session entitled “Digital Transformations: Changes and Chances” on Friday, September 20 at the Dingman Hall of the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus.

The event is organized in line with the celebration of Cebu Press Freedom Week 2019, an annual week-long gathering of members of the media, held every third week of September, that celebrates freedom of the press.

“CDN Digital is in a unique position to spearhead this session because our story as an organization is a story of digital transformations. Twenty-one years ago, Cebu Daily News was a newspaper which experienced several changes until we fully embraced a digital platform,” said Edralyn Benedicto, editor in chief of CDN Digital.

The session will have five speakers including a talk about CDN’s story of digital transformation, which will be delivered by Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo, CDN Digital’s managing editor.

Vida Lacano, sales and marketing head of Inquirer.net, will share lessons on the growth opportunities in the digital platform in the area of sales and marketing.

Danilo Antonio Wieneke, chief technical officer of CMB Film Services and former head of progres for CTO and strategic planning of ABS-CBN Corporation, will talk about “Broadcasting in the Age of the Internet.”

A talk about achieving social impact through a case study on the mental health awareness campaign that received recognition for its best use of various digital platforms will be delivered by Onat Roldan, chief executive officer of AdSpark.

Completing the line-up of speakers is Cloyd Masaudling, Globe Strategy Lead for Corporate Communications, who will share about the sustainability efforts of Globe.

Even when it was still a print organization, CDN has committed to share its knowledge and expertise among the members of the Cebuano community including academe, business, civil society and other media outfits.

“Digital Transformations: Changes and Chances” is organized in partnership with Globe, Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, and the University of San Carlos (USC).

The event is sponsored by Virginia Foods, Inc. with support from USC American Corner Library and USC Learning Resource Center.